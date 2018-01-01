Automate your mobile world!

Our mobile applications are not intended to control Integromat, they do much more! They give you the power to connect your mobile phone with Integromat and do amazing things!
Send SMS messages
Send your customers an automatic SMS confirming receipt of their order, estimated date of delivery, or dispatch of goods; all from your mobile using your pricing plan.
Save SMS messages
Save both received and outgoing SMS messages for backup. Receive and reply to SMS messages in Slack.
Incoming calls
See (e.g. on your desktop) who’s calling you before you answer the phone. You will not only be able to see the name of the person calling you but also view detailed information about the caller. The displayed information can be from your company database or from anywhere on the Internet.
Outgoing calls
Save the numbers you call and the call duration. Add this information to your customer data in your CRM system for better overview in the future.
Motion tracking
Keep records of where your employees go when they leave the office building during work hours. Record the movement of company-owned vehicles.
Location tracking
Receive an alert when your child arrives or leaves from school. Trigger automated actions when you arrive or leave home.
Logging In & Out
Get notifications when an employee disconnects from the company wifi and leaves work.
Turn off WiFi
Automatically turn off the WiFi on your phone when you leave work and turn it on when you come home.
Automatically send your photos
Back up photos from your mobile phone and copy them to another location. Automatically receive photos from your employees in the field.
Upload photos
Automatically upload photos directly to your mobile phone. Automatically reduce photos so they occupy less space and upload them back to your phone.
Send contacts from your phone
Automatically add new contacts from your phone to your company database or CRM system. Back up your contacts.
Upload contacts to your phone
Keep the contacts in your employees’ mobile phones up-to-date. Any change in the company database or CRM system will automatically be sent to your employees’ mobile phones.
You can choose from hundreds of templates. You can use them as they are or customize them to suit your needs.
Every time you receive a new call on your Android phone, Integromat will automatically record that call in a row on a Google Spreadsheet. This template uses a table created according to this example.
Every time you enter a specified area, Integromat will automatically turn on Wifi on your Android device.
Every time you exit an area you specify, Integromat will automatically turn off WiFi on your Android device.
When you receive a call on your Android phone, Integromat will automatically search for the caller in Zoho CRM and display the contact's details in the desktop notification using Chrome browser extension. You will know who is calling you before you answer the call.
When an Android device being watched changes its position by a given distance, Integromat will automatically record that change in a row on a Google Sheets spreadsheet. This template uses a table created according to this example.
Every time you receive a new text message, Integromat will automatically add it to a Google Sheets spreadsheet as a new row. This template uses a table created according to this example.
Every time this scenario is run, Integromat will automatically backup contacts from a specified Android device to a Google Sheets spreadsheet. The template uses this sample spreadsheet.
Evey time you receive a new SMS on your Android device, Integromat will automatically send a message in Slack.
Thanks to the HTTP/SOAP and JSON/XML modules, we can easily connect to almost any web service without writing a single line of code.
Your integrations (scenarios) may contain an unlimited number of steps.
From the ability to track real-time scenario execution to complete visualization of the data that passes through your scenario, watch your scenario unfold in front of you.
For each scenario, we maintain a complete execution history for up to 2 months back.
You can run your scenarios manually and observe in real-time how your data passes through it.
You can set up an execution schedule according to your preferences. We can execute your scenario up to every minute. Webhooks are handled immediately.
You can easily choose whether you want to read data from the moment you start the scenario or from a certain point in the past.
All of the operations that Integromat performs in a scenario are logged in detail, and kept up to several weeks back. With this enabled, you can easily see which data was processed during a run of a scenario.
If you would like to use Integromat without retaining any transferred data, simply disable the logging feature at any time.
Integromat allows you to work with files of any type, including texts, troubles, archives, and etc. You can load, transform, save, and etc.
Triggers are modules which are able to return bundles that were newly added or updated (depending on the settings), since the last run of the scenario.
Iterators are special types of modules that can split a large bundle into multiple smaller bundles. The results returned are then passed on one after another to subsequent modules.
Unlike iterators, aggregators are modules that compile multiple bundles into one single bundle.
Routers divide the flow into several branches, to allow you to process data differently in each branch.
Searches retrieve data matching the parameters you specify. Like iterators, searches can also return multiple results.
Integromat comes with the most commonly used functions for working with text, numbers, dates and lists.
Multiple cycles can be executed within one scenario run. Each cycle represents an isolated process within a scenario.
We support transaction processing, which works similarly to classic relational databases.
Data stores are the perfect tool for storing data from scenarios or transferring data between individual scenarios or scenario runs.
The error handling feature gives you the power to effectively handle unexpected errors.
Scenarios interrupted due to an error can be paused, manually corrected, and established where exactly the scenario was disrupted.
Our mobile app gives you the power to connect your mobile phone with Integromat and do amazing things!
To speed up your work, you can duplicate your scenarios.