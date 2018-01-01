Welcome Product Hunters! Thank you for your support of our new mobile app. In appreciation, sign up today and receive 2 months of the Standard plan ($58 value) on us.

Automate your mobile world!

Our mobile applications are not intended to control Integromat, they do much more! They give you the power to connect your mobile phone with Integromat and do amazing things!

Working with SMS messages

Send SMS messages
Send your customers an automatic SMS confirming receipt of their order, estimated date of delivery, or dispatch of goods; all from your mobile using your pricing plan.

Save SMS messages
Save both received and outgoing SMS messages for backup. Receive and reply to SMS messages in Slack.

Calls

Incoming calls
See (e.g. on your desktop) who’s calling you before you answer the phone. You will not only be able to see the name of the person calling you but also view detailed information about the caller. The displayed information can be from your company database or from anywhere on the Internet.

Outgoing calls
Save the numbers you call and the call duration. Add this information to your customer data in your CRM system for better overview in the future.

Automate actions based on your phone’s location (GPS)

Motion tracking
Keep records of where your employees go when they leave the office building during work hours. Record the movement of company-owned vehicles.

Location tracking
Receive an alert when your child arrives or leaves from school. Trigger automated actions when you arrive or leave home.

WiFi

Logging In & Out
Get notifications when an employee disconnects from the company wifi and leaves work.

Turn off WiFi
Automatically turn off the WiFi on your phone when you leave work and turn it on when you come home.

Photos

Automatically send your photos
Back up photos from your mobile phone and copy them to another location. Automatically receive photos from your employees in the field.

Upload photos
Automatically upload photos directly to your mobile phone. Automatically reduce photos so they occupy less space and upload them back to your phone.

Contacts

Send contacts from your phone
Automatically add new contacts from your phone to your company database or CRM system. Back up your contacts.

Upload contacts to your phone
Keep the contacts in your employees’ mobile phones up-to-date. Any change in the company database or CRM system will automatically be sent to your employees’ mobile phones.

Google Contacs

Templates

You can choose from hundreds of templates. You can use them as they are or customize them to suit your needs.

Record all calls received on an Android phone into a Google Sheets spreadsheet

Every time you receive a new call on your Android phone, Integromat will automatically record that call in a row on a Google Spreadsheet. This template uses a table created according to this example.

Turn your Android device's WiFi on when you enter a specified area

Every time you enter a specified area, Integromat will automatically turn on Wifi on your Android device.

Turn your Android device's WiFi off when you leave a specified area

Every time you exit an area you specify, Integromat will automatically turn off WiFi on your Android device.

See caller details retrieved from Zoho CRM before you answer a call

When you receive a call on your Android phone, Integromat will automatically search for the caller in Zoho CRM and display the contact's details in the desktop notification using Chrome browser extension. You will know who is calling you before you answer the call.

Record position changes of an Android device into a Google Sheets spreadsheet

When an Android device being watched changes its position by a given distance, Integromat will automatically record that change in a row on a Google Sheets spreadsheet. This template uses a table created according to this example.

Save new text messages you receive to a Google Sheets spreadsheet

Every time you receive a new text message, Integromat will automatically add it to a Google Sheets spreadsheet as a new row. This template uses a table created according to this example.

Backup contacts from your Android device to a Google Sheets spreadsheet

Every time this scenario is run, Integromat will automatically backup contacts from a specified Android device to a Google Sheets spreadsheet. The template uses this sample spreadsheet.

Send Slack messages for new SMS messages

Evey time you receive a new SMS on your Android device, Integromat will automatically send a message in Slack.

We can connect to almost any app or service

Thanks to the HTTP/SOAP and JSON/XML modules, we can easily connect to almost any web service without writing a single line of code.

Unlimited steps

Your integrations (scenarios) may contain an unlimited number of steps.

Templates

We have prepared over 1500 ready-to-use scenarios for you, to help with the initial setup.

Visualize everything you do

From the ability to track real-time scenario execution to complete visualization of the data that passes through your scenario, watch your scenario unfold in front of you.

Execution history

For each scenario, we maintain a complete execution history for up to 2 months back.

Live execution

You can run your scenarios manually and observe in real-time how your data passes through it.

Scheduling

You can set up an execution schedule according to your preferences. We can execute your scenario up to every minute. Webhooks are handled immediately.

Choose where you want to start

You can easily choose whether you want to read data from the moment you start the scenario or from a certain point in the past.

Detailed logs

All of the operations that Integromat performs in a scenario are logged in detail, and kept up to several weeks back. With this enabled, you can easily see which data was processed during a run of a scenario.

Discretion

If you would like to use Integromat without retaining any transferred data, simply disable the logging feature at any time.

Cooperation

Have multiple team members work on the same scenarios by assigning different user roles.

Working with files

Integromat allows you to work with files of any type, including texts, troubles, archives, and etc. You can load, transform, save, and etc.

Triggers

Triggers are modules which are able to return bundles that were newly added or updated (depending on the settings), since the last run of the scenario.

Iterators

Iterators are special types of modules that can split a large bundle into multiple smaller bundles. The results returned are then passed on one after another to subsequent modules.

Aggregators

Unlike iterators, aggregators are modules that compile multiple bundles into one single bundle.

Router

Routers divide the flow into several branches, to allow you to process data differently in each branch.

Searches

Searches retrieve data matching the parameters you specify. Like iterators, searches can also return multiple results.

Filters

There are 39 types of filters.

Functions

Integromat comes with the most commonly used functions for working with text, numbers, dates and lists.

Cycles

Multiple cycles can be executed within one scenario run. Each cycle represents an isolated process within a scenario.

Transactions

We support transaction processing, which works similarly to classic relational databases.

Data stores

Data stores are the perfect tool for storing data from scenarios or transferring data between individual scenarios or scenario runs.

Automatic error handling

The error handling feature gives you the power to effectively handle unexpected errors.

Incomplete executions

Scenarios interrupted due to an error can be paused, manually corrected, and established where exactly the scenario was disrupted.

Mobile devices

Our mobile app gives you the power to connect your mobile phone with Integromat and do amazing things!

Duplication of scenarios

To speed up your work, you can duplicate your scenarios.